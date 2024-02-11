Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,783 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,155,000 after acquiring an additional 339,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

