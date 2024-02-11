V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

