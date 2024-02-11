Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

TGT opened at $146.53 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.