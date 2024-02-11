Spire Wealth Management Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,026,000 after acquiring an additional 610,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

