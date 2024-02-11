Shopify (SHOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.04.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,078,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,186,000 after acquiring an additional 792,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 886,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,269,000 after acquiring an additional 562,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,523,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

