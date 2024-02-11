Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 78 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 488,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $176.99 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $191.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $160.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

