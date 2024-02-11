Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,797 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

GNTX opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

