Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

