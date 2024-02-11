Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $624,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

