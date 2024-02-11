Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,951 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,968,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.