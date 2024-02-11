Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,626 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,930,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $23,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after buying an additional 735,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.