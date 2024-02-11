Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

FERG stock opened at $198.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.57. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

