Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $187.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.15. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $188.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,772,312 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

