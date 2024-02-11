Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$56.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Insider Activity at Trisura Group

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$38.98 on Friday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 54.49 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 259.87 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.