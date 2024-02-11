RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells $28,757.04 in Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

