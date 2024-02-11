Rosenblatt Securities Raises Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $24.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SONO. Bank of America lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.94. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at $683,585.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $204,599 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sonos by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

