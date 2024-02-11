Reviewing Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global 0.89% 7.75% 5.53% Recruit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recruit 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Hudson Global and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hudson Global currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 188.14%. Given Hudson Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hudson Global is more favorable than Recruit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Global and Recruit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $200.92 million 0.21 $7.13 million $0.48 30.73 Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudson Global has higher revenue and earnings than Recruit.

Summary

Hudson Global beats Recruit on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

