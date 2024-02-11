Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Range Resources Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 949.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 265,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

