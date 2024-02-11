Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

