Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Boosted by Roth Capital

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Loop Media in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Loop Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Loop Media alerts:

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. Loop Media had a negative net margin of 118.54% and a negative return on equity of 3,575.65%.

Loop Media Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Loop Media

Shares of LPTV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.25. Loop Media has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loop Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Loop Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Media

(Get Free Report)

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.