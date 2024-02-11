Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$139.00 Price Target at Evercore

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lowered by Evercore from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.08.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
