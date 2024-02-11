Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.08.

TSE PD opened at C$86.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

