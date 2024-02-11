Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $421,698.94 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,699,929.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20.

Power Integrations Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.54 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,392,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after buying an additional 492,905 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.