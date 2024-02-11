Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 6.5 %

WPC opened at $57.38 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

