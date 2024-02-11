NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,447.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6,989.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,386.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,000.90 and a 1-year high of $7,497.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $68,872,212. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

