Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $182,003.20 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,220.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

