Needham & Company LLC Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $800.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $752.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $613.65 and its 200 day moving average is $535.56. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,873 shares of company stock valued at $104,774,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

