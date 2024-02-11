Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 9.6 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

