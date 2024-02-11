Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $405.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $406.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.