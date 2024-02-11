McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.41

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.41 and last traded at $130.13, with a volume of 25263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,987,000 after purchasing an additional 396,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,376,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,329,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 50.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 621,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 208,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.