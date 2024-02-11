Leidos (LDOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LDOS opened at $113.53 on Friday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $114.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

