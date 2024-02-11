LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) CEO Buys $10,944.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric J. Meilstrup acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $445,297.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LCNB Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.14 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 545.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 391,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LCNB by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.