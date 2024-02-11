Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $905.70 and last traded at $905.38, with a volume of 789902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $864.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $783.28 and a 200-day moving average of $702.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,130,312 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

