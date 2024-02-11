Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.9 %

Kyndryl stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.