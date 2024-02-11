Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, February 15th

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, February 15th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, February 15th.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of JZ opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

