J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $752.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.65 and a 200 day moving average of $535.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,873 shares of company stock worth $104,774,157. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

