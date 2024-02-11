iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.81

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 158236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

