iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.81

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 158236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
