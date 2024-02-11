Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $179,824.48 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $132.30 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.