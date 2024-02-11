Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Get Impinj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Impinj

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 33,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at $291,341,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 33,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,341,263.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.