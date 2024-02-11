Ian Carter Acquires 50,000 Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($236,304.38).

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 393.80 ($4.94) on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a one year low of GBX 355.80 ($4.46) and a one year high of GBX 931.50 ($11.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 585.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £943.43 million, a P/E ratio of 895.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WOSG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

