Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 960,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

