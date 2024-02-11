Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.79

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $117.76, with a volume of 7990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.