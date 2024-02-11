Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

EL opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

