Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.