Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EPM opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $184.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

