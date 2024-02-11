Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bowlero Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BOWL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Bowlero by 37.2% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 573.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

