DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $117,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

