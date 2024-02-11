Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $137.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.03.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 845,304 shares of company stock worth $101,237,869. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 2,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Datadog by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

