D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 300 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Mkm upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $91.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.