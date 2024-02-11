D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 187 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

